US President Donald Trump (L) listens while Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks after announcing the US will withdraw from the Paris accord in the Rose Garden of the White House June 1, 2017 in Washington, DC.
"As of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris accord and the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country," Trump said. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Top Five@5 (6/1/17): President Trump pulls out, J.B. Pritzker responds, and more…
Top Five@5 for Thursday, June 1st, 2017:
President Donald Trump announces the U.S. withdrawal from The Paris Agreement, J.B. Pritzker responds to allegations that he tried to get a political job from Rod Blagojevich, LeBron James talks NBA Finals, the Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” celebrates 50 years, and the 2017 Scipps Spelling Bee final kicks off.