× Top Five@5 (6/1/17): President Trump pulls out, J.B. Pritzker responds, and more…

Top Five@5 for Thursday, June 1st, 2017:

President Donald Trump announces the U.S. withdrawal from The Paris Agreement, J.B. Pritzker responds to allegations that he tried to get a political job from Rod Blagojevich, LeBron James talks NBA Finals, the Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” celebrates 50 years, and the 2017 Scipps Spelling Bee final kicks off.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3360582/3360582_2017-06-01-185722.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

