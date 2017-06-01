× The Opening Bell 6/1/17: Amazon to Refund $70 Million of Unauthorized In-App Purchases

Thursday marked the beginning of June and also another week of the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation where the digitization of finance seems like the way of the future. Steve sat down with Rod Murray (Group SVP at Associated Bank) to talk about how personal digital assistants could be managing your money sooner rather than later. Steve then touched on a major law suit from the Federal Trade Commission that impacts Amazon users. Jason Adler (Assistant Director of the Federal Trade Commission’s Midwest Region) discussed how Amazon will pay out seventy million dollars to consumers who may have accidentally approved in-app purchases.