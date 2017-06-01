× The Mark and Harry Show fills in for the John Williams Show 06.01.17: The Beatles, Cubs optimism, Paris Climate Accord

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz fill in for John Williams. “The Beat” duo addresses some of the weird news of the day, including the bag of cocaine a server accidentally dropped into an officer’s glass of water. You call in with your biggest work mistakes. Then, Former Cubs (and other teams’) Pitcher Dan Plesac joins Mark and Harry to analyze this Cubs season. He is optimistic. Finally, President Trump takes the Rose Garden stage in Washington, to present his reasons for leaving the Paris Climate Accord. You call in with your thoughts.