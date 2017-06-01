× The Hollywood Reporter’s Dan Fienberg Previews the New TV Shows Debuting This Fall!

A few weeks ago the TV networks revealed the shows they’ll be debuting this fall. Find out what looks promising when Dan Fienberg of The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print joins Nick Digilio.

Other items discussed include: Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale, Twin Peaks, I’m Dying Up Here, Netflix and Great Title Sequences.

