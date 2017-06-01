× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 6-1-17

We finally made it to June! And we have another amazing show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin chats with Christine Dudley, Director of the Illinois Film Office about all the great projects filming in the Chicago area this summer, the hilarious comedian Demetri Martin tells us about his terrific new movie, “Dean,” which opens tomorrow, Usman Ally, former Chicago actor and current star of HBO’s “Veep,” TV Land’s “Nobodies” and the Netflix series, “A Series of Unfortunate Events” talks about making the leap from the stage to the screen, the always marvelous singer-songwriter Jennifer Hall makes a return visit to the show to dazzle us with a couple of new songs and we end the show with another edition of “Never Have I Ever,” where you, the WGN listener, come clean about your cultural blind spots.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio