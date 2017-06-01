× The Carry Out 6-1-17: “If the planet dies, those coal mines are probably going to close up shop, too”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord, President Trump touting better jobs numbers, U.S. Senators calling for more information about Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ ties to Russia, J.B. Pritzker reacting to press questions about being on tape with former Governor Rod Blagojevich, Walmart testing out a system where employees deliver products on their way home from work, the Cubs and Sox both taking the day off after losing yesterday, the NBA Finals finally getting underway, the Penguins taking a 2-0 lead over Nashville in the Stanley Cup Finals and Chance the Rapper appearing on “The View” to talk about Lebron James.

