Before the Walk of Fame ceremony, the 2017 honorees posed with their bronze plaques outside the Tribune Tower.
Photos of the 2017 Walk of Fame inductees with their plaques
-
WGN Radio Walk of Fame: 2017 Inductee Plaques
-
Photos: 2017 Walk of Fame Ceremony
-
More photos from the 2017 WGN Radio Walk of Fame ceremony
-
Audio: WGN Radio 2017 Walk Of Fame Ceremony
-
Video and Photos: Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes honor News Queen and 2017 Walk of Fame Inductee Judy Pielach
-
-
2017 WGN Radio Walk of Fame Audio Profiles
-
Video: Steve & Johnnie talk about the WGN Radio Walk of Fame Class of 2017
-
Steve and Johnnie join Nick D for a WGN Walk of Fame preview
-
WGN Radio Walk of Fame: Anne Maxfield
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 05.25.17: Walk of Fame and Wine
-
-
WGN Radio Walk of Fame: Mike Mathis
-
WGN Radio Walk of Fame: Linc Hampton
-
Roe Conna and Anna Davlantes congratulate Judy Pielach on her “Walk-Of-Famer” status