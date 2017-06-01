× Only a small handful of people actually hate Dean Richards…

Bill and Wendy are joined by their pal, Dean Richards! They talk ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ beating out ‘Baywatch’ in the box office, the last time he gave an ‘F’ review, and more. He also shares his reviews for ‘Wonder Woman’, and ‘Captain Underpants’.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.