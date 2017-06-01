Houses adorn a famous London street on a Monopoly board August 5, 2004, in the classic game of property dealing where the prices of property have never moved unlike the UK housing market, Glasgow, Scotland. Property owners in the UK are bracing themselves for a widely anticipated hike in the base rate of interest today as the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee moves to cool the housing market. (Photo Illustration by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Never Have I Ever…played Monopoly
It’s Thursday so that means it is time once again to learn about your pop culture blind spots as we play another great game of “Never Have I Ever!” Wait, you have never seen “Star Wars?” You have never played golf? You’ve never been to a Blackhawks game? It’s time to fess up! Never Have I Ever…watched an episode of “Friends” or “Seinfeld.”
