Live from Studio 435: Jennifer Hall
The incredibly talented singer-songwriter Jennifer Hall returns to The Download to talk about her new music, singing the National Anthem at Wrigley Field, being a part of the big “Hot Stove Cool Music” concert and her upcoming shows at the Green Music Festival and Schubas. She also plays a couple of great new songs including the debut radio performance of “In the Water” and “Waking Hour.”
Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio