× Live from Studio 435: Jennifer Hall

The incredibly talented singer-songwriter Jennifer Hall returns to The Download to talk about her new music, singing the National Anthem at Wrigley Field, being a part of the big “Hot Stove Cool Music” concert and her upcoming shows at the Green Music Festival and Schubas. She also plays a couple of great new songs including the debut radio performance of “In the Water” and “Waking Hour.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio