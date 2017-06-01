Live from Studio 435: Jennifer Hall

Posted 11:28 PM, June 1, 2017, by

Jennifer Hall, Noam Wallenberg and Justin Kaufmann

The incredibly talented singer-songwriter Jennifer Hall returns to The Download to talk about her new music, singing the National Anthem at Wrigley Field, being a part of the big “Hot Stove Cool Music” concert and her upcoming shows at the Green Music Festival and Schubas. She also plays a couple of great new songs including the debut radio performance of “In the Water” and “Waking Hour.”

 

 

 

 

