× Live From Springfield! Scott Stantis, Rep. Kifowit, Rep. Batnick and Ken Jakubowski discuss the IL State Budget and Dr. Dingman tells the future!

Tonight on Pretty Late, we’re live from Springfield, IL! On tonight’s show we welcome Chicago Tribune Cartoonist Scott Stantis who rides side car as we take an in-depth look at the recent news surrounding the government and IL state budget. We welcome on Political Expert, Ken Jakubowski to discuss the FBI audio which just came out on JB Pritzker. Then, Representative Kifowit and Rep. Batnick join us to give their insight on what is happening down in Springfield. Finally, we welcome on Dr. Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” who takes listener calls and reads their future through the music they have been listening to! All this and more on Pretty Late!

