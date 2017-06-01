Former head of the Sierra Club: President Trump’s claims about The Paris Agreement are “absurd”

U.S. President Donald Trump stands during a news conference announcing Alexander Acosta as the new Labor Secretary nominee in the East Room at the White House on February 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. The announcement comes a day after Andrew Puzder withdrew his nomination. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Former head of the Sierra Club and co-author of “Climate of Hope: How Cities, Businesses, and Citizens Can Save the Planet” joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why President Trump pulling out of The Paris Agreement and why that doesn’t mean the United States is going to stop battling climate change.

