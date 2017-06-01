× Former head of the Sierra Club: President Trump’s claims about The Paris Agreement are “absurd”

Former head of the Sierra Club and co-author of “Climate of Hope: How Cities, Businesses, and Citizens Can Save the Planet” joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why President Trump pulling out of The Paris Agreement and why that doesn’t mean the United States is going to stop battling climate change.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3360577/3360577_2017-06-01-184717.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

