Even A Machine Like A Computer, Can See You Are Wearing Your Name In Your Face!
We continue our conversation with: Associate Professor of Marketing at HEC Paris, Anne-Laure Sellier on how you can match the first name of strangers to their faces with high accuracy. Professor Sellier explains how a computer can even match people using their first name to photos with percision and how this technology is currently being used in marketing.
