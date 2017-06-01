× Elementary school’s run club is so popular, there’s a waitlist to join

CHICAGO — The Run Club at Decatur Classical School is so popular, there’s actually a waitlist to join.

The West Ridge elementary school’s Run Club has more than 100 second- through sixth-grade students — the school has about 300 students total — and a handful of teachers and parents. The club members run twice a week and almost all of them will be participating in Sunday’s Cancer Survivors’ Celebration 5K Run in Grant Park.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

“There are students who started with no confidence and they are now strong and proud of their accomplishments,” said parent Laura Symons, a Lakeview resident who helped found the club in 2015. “There are parents of students who have gotten healthy and started running for the first time in their lives. The community is stronger and healthier because of this club. I am hoping that this club will help these children adopt healthy habits for life.”