ANAHEIM-APRIL 28 : Dan Plesac #19 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch against the Anaheim Angels during the game at Edison Field in Anaheim, California on April 28, 2002. The Angels won 8-5. ( Photo by Harry How/Getty Images )
Dan Plesac on this season’s Cubs: “…But they’re going to win the division”
ANAHEIM-APRIL 28 : Dan Plesac #19 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch against the Anaheim Angels during the game at Edison Field in Anaheim, California on April 28, 2002. The Angels won 8-5. ( Photo by Harry How/Getty Images )
Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz fill in for John Williams. Former Chicago Cubs Pitcher Dan Plesac shares his optimistic insights on how the Cubs can improve this season. The current MLB analyst wonders if this is the year of the hangover for the 2016 World Series champions.