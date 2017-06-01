× Associated Bank Thought Leader: Rod Murray

Finance is looking at a world of change but Rod Murray (Group SVP at Associated Bank) believes that banks that don’t keep up will simply be displaced, not replaced. Steve sat down with the week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader to discuss how Amazon Smart Assistants (such as the Echo and Dot devices) could become money managers as they continue to get more intuitive. The two discussed how the they will each have their place among digitized millennials, and older users that search for and rely on human reaction during these kinds of processes.