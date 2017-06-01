Associated Bank Market Outlook: 6/1/17
On June 1, 2017 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:
- ADP reports on how many jobs private employers added in May
- Labor Department releases the number of people that applied for unemployment benefits last week & revised data on productivity in Q1
- Commerce Department reports on construction spending in April
- The Institute for Supply Management issues it’s manufacturing index for May
- Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average mortgage rates
- Auto Makers report their sales figures for the month of May