Wintrust Business Lunch 5/31/17: Reverse Mortgages, Outcome Health, & Dressing Appropriately

Plenty of people can recall the reverse mortgage ads with Henry Winkler, but do you people understand what a reverse mortgage does and how it works? Terry Savage stopped by to sort through the details of the process and what a reverse mortgage actually means. Frank Sennett then joined Steve to chat about Outcome Health who is making huge impacts in the Midwest healthcare industry, and Phillippe Weiss briefed Steve on the summer dress code in the workplace at the weather heats up.