Why is the U.S. expected to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord?

Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Michael Hawthorne joins Justin to discuss the expected decision by President Trump to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord. Michael talks about what the Paris Accord is, why President Trump would want to withdraw from the agreement and what it means for environmental issues for the United States and Illinois moving forward.

