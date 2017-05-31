US President Donald Trump (C) speaks before signing the Energy Independence Executive Order at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Headquarters in Washington, DC, March 28, 2017, with Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt (R).
President Donald Trump claimed an end to the "war on coal" Tuesday, as he moved to roll back climate protections enacted by predecessor Barack Obama. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
Why is the U.S. expected to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord?
Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Michael Hawthorne joins Justin to discuss the expected decision by President Trump to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord. Michael talks about what the Paris Accord is, why President Trump would want to withdraw from the agreement and what it means for environmental issues for the United States and Illinois moving forward.
