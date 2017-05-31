× What has Governor Rauner accomplished in his first term?

It’s Wednesday so that must mean (an optimistic) Mike Fourcher from The Daily Line is here to break down what did and what did not get done down in Springfield this week. Mike talks about the Illinois House not taking up budget bills on the last day of the scheduled session, Governor Rauner’s rhetoric about cutting government waste and what happens with the state budget moving forward.

