× Top Five@5 (5/31/17): Sean Spicer addresses the “covfefe” tweet, J.B. Pritzker is caught on tape, and more…

Top Five@5 for Wednesday, May 31st, 2017:

Hillary Clinton downplays the impact of her email scandal on her loss to Donald Trump, J.B Pritzker is caught on tape trying to get a political job from Rod Blagojevich, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer responds to the “covfefe” tweet, Kerri Russell gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Liam Payne dishes on Harry Styles.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3360170/3360170_2017-05-31-205210.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

