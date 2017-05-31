This screen grab shows a tweet from President Donald Trump which has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term “covfefe.” Trump tweeted just after midnight Eastern time on Wednesday, May 31, 2017: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” The tweet immediately went viral and became one of the president’s more popular posts before it was taken down after nearly six hours online. Trump poked fun at the typo, tweeting, “Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!” (Twitter via AP)
Top Five@5 (5/31/17): Sean Spicer addresses the “covfefe” tweet, J.B. Pritzker is caught on tape, and more…
This screen grab shows a tweet from President Donald Trump which has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term “covfefe.” Trump tweeted just after midnight Eastern time on Wednesday, May 31, 2017: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” The tweet immediately went viral and became one of the president’s more popular posts before it was taken down after nearly six hours online. Trump poked fun at the typo, tweeting, “Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!” (Twitter via AP)
Top Five@5 for Wednesday, May 31st, 2017:
Hillary Clinton downplays the impact of her email scandal on her loss to Donald Trump, J.B Pritzker is caught on tape trying to get a political job from Rod Blagojevich, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer responds to the “covfefe” tweet, Kerri Russell gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Liam Payne dishes on Harry Styles.