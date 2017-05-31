× The Opening Bell 5/31/17: IMSA’s Next Generation of Innovators Reach for The Stars

Illinois has some fantastic schools in its education system and the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy regularly tops the annual lists. They also hold an innovation competition for young thinkers called the Next Generation Teen Innovators Awards, and Steve sat down with the school’s President, Dr. Jose Torres to discuss this year’s competition. Steve then looked to the sky as the next generation of astronauts begin their preparation to be space ready, and NASA‘s Brandi Dean joined Steve to discuss the new class of space cadets.