× The Download’s Swap Meet: “Tell us what you have and we’ll tell you what it’s worth”

It’s time for one of the best hours of the week! Greg Flamm aka The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your memorabilia! Go down to your basement or up to your attic, look around for that old collectible that has been collecting dust for decades and let Greg tell you how much it’s worth! It’s The Swap Meet!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio