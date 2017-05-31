× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 5-31-17

We have another exceptional show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher recaps another contentious week in Springfield, legendary musician Mike Watt talks about his career in punk rock, Chicago Tribune investigate reporter Michael Hawthorne tells us why President Trump is expected to pull the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord, Download Nation tells us about their best celebrity sightings (Elvis! Horace Grant! Cosby!) and since it’s Wednesday, we end the show with “Swap Meet,” a Chicago-centric version of “Antiques Roadshow” meets “Let’s Make a Deal.”

