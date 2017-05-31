× The Carry Out 5-31-17: “The only way President Trump will address climate change is if an unseasonable hurricane hits Mar-a-Lago”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the non-action down in Springfield, President Trump possibly pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord, Kathy Griffin getting fired from CNN, the Cubs getting swept by the San Diego Padres, the White Sox taking on the Red Sox after losing to Chris Sale last night, Hawk Harrelson announcing his retirement after the 2018 season and the Nashville Predators taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins in game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

