× The Carry Out 5-30-17: “Chris Sale returned to town but no word if he yelled at Kenny Williams just for fun”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump slamming Germany’s trade surplus, President Trump urging the Senate to loosen its rules to make it easier to pass legislation by simple majority, the budget saga continuing in Springfield, the deadline approaching for other potential bidders to come forward to purchase the Sun-Times, Google trends releasing America’s most misspelled words, the Cubs getting swept by the Dodgers and losing to the Padres over the holiday weekend, the White Sox taking three of four from Detroit, Chris Sale returning to face his old team tonight, the Penguins defeating the Preds in game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals and Tiger Wood getting arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio