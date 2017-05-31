× Steve Cochran Show 05.31.2017: Car-E-Oke

We’re halfway through the short holiday week and Steve starts out with the top 6 at 6. Karen Conti hopped on the phone to talk about this week in law and comment on the Tiger Woods case. Chris Kennedy joined us in studio to talk about his campaign, its goals and why the property tax system is “extortion.” Then, we held the Car-E-Oke finals and dubbed the winner to be Larry. Mark from Classic Cinemas stopped by to preview the New Year’s Eve show. Paul Konrad came on with this week’s weather and then filmmaker Giancarlo Iannotta stopped by to talk about his first feature film, MY COUNTRY.