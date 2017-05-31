× Songs of an Unsung America: Dave Hoekstra and Jamie Ceaser take on the musical legacy of Springfield, Missouri

Dave Hoekstra talks with filmmaker and longtime television producer Jamie Ceaser about their upcoming entry in the Songs of an Unsung America documentary series on the musical heritage of “country music’s unknown home”, Springfield, Missouri. FitzGerald’s in Berwyn is hosting a sneak preview of the documentary as part of their Springfield Jamboree on Thursday, June 1st, that also features live performances from Springfield musicians.

Michael McCall, writer and editor for the Country Music Hall of Fame then joins the show to give some historical perspective on Springfield’s musical heritage, the influential ‘Ozark Jubilee’ TV show, and how the feel of regional music is crafted by the environment in which it’s created.