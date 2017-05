× Ray Moseley: Slogging through mud and enduring torture to get the stories of WWII to those at home

Reporting War: How Foreign Correspondents Risked Capture, Torture and Death to Cover World War II Author Ray Moseley joins Rick from London to share why journalists of all demographics risked their lives to cover the war. That group includes one war correspondent rose from having no experience in his field, to becoming a household name on the radio during one of the scariest moments in history.