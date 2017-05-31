× Rachel Drew, Phil Angotti and Casey McDonough: Performing Full Albums, Record Store Day and Brian Wilson

Nick Digilio welcomes musicians Rachel Drew, Phil Angotti and Casey McDonough.

In this conversation they talk about the full albums they’ll performing Thursday night at Martyrs’, some of the cool things they were involved with on Record Store Day and the good reason Casey was missing it all: he was performing with Brian Wilson!

Fore more information and tickets for Thursday’s show at Martyrs’, click here.

