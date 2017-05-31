On the Road with Dane Neal: Memorial Day BBQ, Italian Beef Day & Indy 500
Blake Stubbs joined Dane for Drive-in Movies to kick off the summer movie season. Then, WGN’s very own Rob Martier checked in live on his way to the 101st running of the Indy 500.
BBQ and Grilling Guru and author of the BBQ Bible, Steven Raichlen shared mouth watering Memorial Day grilling tips.
It was also National Italian Beef Day! In celebration, we tracked the journey and restaurant road trips from the very beginning of the beef. In studio, beef legends Joe and Carlo Buona of Buona Beef and Chris Pecelli and Dave Howey of Al’s #1 Italian Beef broke it all down and shared the celebrations going on around Chicagoland!
NASCAR veteran and tailgating visionary, “Slawsa” founder Julie Busha joined us to share her condiment creation that is taking toppings for burgers and brats to a whole new level!