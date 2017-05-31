× Logan’s new cocktail spot will have 1960s supper club vibe, walk-up window

LOGAN SQUARE — The craft cocktail bar replacing the former nail salon next to Deadbolt will have a 1960s supper club vibe and a walk-up window where folks can order milkshakes and root beer floats.

The Pink Squirrel, 2414 N. Milwaukee Ave., expected to open this summer, is the latest venture for the Furious Spoon team and mixologist Dustin Drankiewicz, the group that is rapidly taking over the corner of Milwaukee and Fullerton avenues.

Patrons can expect a few dozen 1960s and 1970s-inspired cocktails, including the Brooklyn Egg Cream and the Harvey Wallbanger, as well as a variety of boozy ice cream cocktails — all served in retro glassware. The walk-up window, which will serve non-boozy ice cream drinks, will be on Milwaukee.

