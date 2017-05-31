× Live From Springfield! Marcher & War-Vet Alfred Klinger, Rep. Sara Feigenholtz, Protester/Marcher John Powe, Sgt. Jessie White and more | Full Show (May 30th)

Tonight on Pretty Late, we’re live from Springfield, IL! We are pleased to welcome marcher & War-Vet Alfred Klinger to share his story and give his insight into the importance to maintain peace and proper governing by the state of Illinois in this touching interview. Then, Rep. Sara Feigenholtz joins us by phone to give her experitise on the current situation happening with the State’s budget. Protester/Marcher John Powe of the 15-day, 200-mile March to Springfield for a People & Planet First Budget gives us his view of what needs to be done to right the budget issue.

Sgt. Jessie White of the Wounded Warrior Project joins us in a throwback interview to speak about his service and the importance of the project. Finally, we discuss the controversy behind Comedian Kathy Griffin’s latest tweet involving trump and more!

Listen to the podcast right here:

