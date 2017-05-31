× Legendary musician Mike Watt is still jammin’ econo

Legendary punk rock musician Mike Watt joins Justin to talk about his amazing career, the connection he has to Chicago, Chicago’s rich punk rock history, the bands that inspired him when he first started out, why he wears flannel shirts, the politics of playing the bass guitar, feeling like he’s a part of the vaudeville tradition of artists, how the Minutemen’s influence on other bands kept growing long after the band ended, what he looks for when he collaborates with other musicians, the importance of staying a student, what he’s learned about touring after being on the road all these years, his place in the history of punk rock music and dealing with the loss of his friend D. Boon.

