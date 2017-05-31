× Interview with Springfield Marcher and WWII Veteran Alfred Klinger

Tonight on Pretty Late, we’re live from Springfield, IL! We are pleased to welcome marcher & War-Vet Alfred Klinger to share his story and give his insight into the importance to maintain peace and proper governing by the state of Illinois in this touching interview.

Listen to the podcast right here:

