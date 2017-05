× Filmmaker Giancarlo Iannotta’s on his first feature film: MY COUNTRY

Giancarlo Iannotta stopped by to talk about his first feature film, MY COUNTRY, which is about two brothers who have never met who take a road trip from Rome to the region of Molise on a journey to spread the ashes of their late father. Giancarlo tells Steve how he got from playing in a punk band to film school at Columbia to making his first feature film.