FILE - In this May 22, 1966, file photo, Bob Dylan gestures during a news conference in Paris, France. Dylan won the 2016 Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, a stunning announcement that for the first time bestowed the prestigious award on a musician for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition." (AP Photo/Pierre Godot, File)
Author Daniel Wolff: “I heard ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ on the radio, and I thought…’somebody is telling the truth, finally'”
FILE - In this May 22, 1966, file photo, Bob Dylan gestures during a news conference in Paris, France. Dylan won the 2016 Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, a stunning announcement that for the first time bestowed the prestigious award on a musician for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition." (AP Photo/Pierre Godot, File)
Grown-Up Anger: The Connected Mysteries of Bob Dylan, Woody Guthrie, and the Calumet Massacre of 1913 Author Daniel Wolff explains what brought him to relate to the musicians who have created movements through their words and sounds.