Wintrust Business Lunch 5/30/17: Amazon, Nutella, & Small Business Barometer

Amazon reaches another milestone today when their stock cracked 1000 today on the Nasdaq. Steve broke it all down with CNBC’s Jon Najarian and more presidential tweets that are influencing the market. Andrew Herrmann prepped Steve on the new Nutella Cafe coming to Chicago this week, Suzanne Muchin discussed the hardships that the Trump family is experiencing with social media, and the small business barometer was recently released by Allstate and Kevin Grady (Allstate Agency Owner) shared the numbers that make up the state.