Will the cannabis industry someday rival the alcohol industry?

Pete Kadens, Director and CEO of Green Thumb Industries, joins Justin to discuss his career as an entrepreneur in Chicago, how he prepares himself for investing in a business, his views on corporate culture, the importance of building a great team, what drew him to getting involved in the cannabis industry, how the politics of today and the Trump administration are influencing his work, medical marijuana regulation and the “stroke of the pen risk” and where he believes the cannabis industry will be in ten years.

