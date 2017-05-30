× Will more potential buyers for the Sun-Times emerge?

Scott Smith, The Download’s new media correspondent, joins Justin to talk a variety of media stories making news this week including tronc possibly facing competition to purchase the Sun-Times, the Chicago Tribune pulling the plug on The Mash, TV viewers turning off the 10 p.m. local news and Snapchat revolutionizing the way we watch news.

