× The Otherworld Theatre is producing science fiction and fantasy the right way

Mary-Kate Arnold and Dylan Schaefer of the Otherworld Theatre join Justin to talk about the history of their theater, the challenge of producing science fiction for the stage, how they avoid moving into camp territory, the types of audiences they see at the theater, the pressure they have on them to get the story right, trying to make theater accessible for everyone, catering to a younger audience and their current production of “The Rogue Aviator.”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio