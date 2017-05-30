× The Opening Bell 5/30/17: Turning Summer Jobs into Full Time Jobs

The summer in Chicago marks plenty of change in the city and also the annual meeting of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce. Steve chatted with Theresa Mintle (CEO of Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce) about next week’s meeting covering the business community and selecting the small business receiving the James Tyree Award. Steve then discussed the major focus for many Americans around this time of year and that is finding a summer job. Michael Erwin (Sr. Career Advisor at Career Builder) told shared with Steve this year’s jump in seasonal hiring, but also the positive news of more employers planning on turning those part time jobs into full-time employees.