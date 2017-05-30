× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.30.17: The Sean Spicer Show, an MLB brawl and propaganda against French President Macron

John kicks off the show by letting you in on the Sean Spicer Show, during which Spicer deflected questions regarding unnamed sources. Then, Politico Reporter Daniel Lippman tries to help John make sense of those unnamed sources, who allege that it was a Russian idea to back-channel with Jared Kushner. John dissects French President Emmanuel Macron’s comments against Russian media in the company of its leader Vladimir Putin. And, finally, how about that $51k Dolce and Gabbana jacket of Melania’s.