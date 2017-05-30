× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 5-30-17

It’s The Download’s “It feels like Monday, but it’s already Tuesday” edition! On tonight’s show, Justin chats with The Download’s new media correspondent Scott Smith about the future of the Sun-Times and the 10 p.m local news, Pete Kadens, Director and CEO of Green Thumb Industries talks about what’s next for the cannabis industry, David and Anna Posey tell us about running the Danish-inspired restaurant Elske, we learn about the only science fiction and fantasy theater in Chicago and since it’s (already!) Tuesday, hilarious comedians Adam Burke and Alex Kumin join The Download Nation to complain about The Worst things in society…for prizes!

