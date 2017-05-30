Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

The Dangers of Terms of Service Agreements

The free products & services that bring us convenience can also cause us difficulties, based on the Terms of Services Agreements that we as consumers agree to. Professor and Nationally recognized expert in scams: Steve Weisman gives a break down on how consumers: too long didn’t read attitude gets them into trouble and gives the simplest solution on how you can  avoid: Terms of Service Agreement penalties.

 

