#TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: A new player in the cell phone game!

It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone.They talk about the new ‘Essential Phone’, the new ‘IFO’ drone flying machine, and much more.

