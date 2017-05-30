× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.30.2017: Dave’s Birthday, Candace Cameron Bure & Ribfest Chicago

It’s the Tuesday after Memorial Day and Dave Eanet’s birthday! The gang starts out with the top 6 at 6, and then Matt Santore, Allstate’s Kid of the Week joined them to talk about his involvement in his high school’s special education mentorship program. Then, Ra Joy, Executive Director of Change Illinois stopped by to talk about the developments in Springfield. Doc Most called in to talk about the Tiger Woods story, kids & juice and the craziness with the AHCA’s projected impact on patients as well as the deficit. CNN Washington Correspondent Ryan Nobles called from D.C. with the latest stories and then Dean Richards hopped on to update the gang on entertainment. Actress & author Candace Cameron Bure joined Steve to tell him why family vacations are so important. The great Lindsay Eanet joined the crew in studio to preview Ribfest and then Andrea tells everyone about her Bike the Drive!