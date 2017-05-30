White House press secretary Sean Spicer calls on a member of the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Spicer discussed ongoing possible connections to Jared Kushner and Russians as well as the president's international trip. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Politico’s Dan Lippman: “If everyone’s sources were named, no one would have a job in Washington, D.C.”
Following Sean Spicer’s first White House Press Briefing since President Trump’s return, Politico Reporter Daniel Lippman comments. He shares his insight on the unnamed sources who say Jared Kushner’s possible back-channeling was Russia’s idea.