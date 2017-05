× John Williams’ Saturday Show 5/27/17

John begins the show talking with Quentin Wheeler, President of the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry, about all of the new species that were discovered last year. Then he’s joined by Judy O’Connor, the mom with an incredibly inspirational story to tell about her son’s recent graduation from business school. Plus, the Mincing Rascals and the weekly VibeScore.