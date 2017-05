× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 94: ‘It’s May’ and other Bears OTAs observations

The Bears are in their second week of OTAs and Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns are trying to figure out what matters and what they are actually allowed to tell you. Kevin White is back at practice, but seemed salty. How long will Mike Glennon remain the starter? And will Jahns ever pay up his Christian Hackenberg bet from over a year ago? Listen below!

